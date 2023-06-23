WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) recognized Hoosier students who participated in the first session of his summer internship program in Washington, D.C. The students assisted with daily activities and special projects related to legislation, communications, and constituent services.
The intern class included (from left) Catherine Zortman, a junior from Carmel attending the University of St. Andrews; Adam Akan, a sophomore from Dyer attending the University of Notre Dame; Ashley Morford, a senior from Greensburg attending Indiana University; and Aldo Medina, a senior from Indianapolis attending Harvard University.
Senator Young’s office offers internship opportunities year-round, in both his Washington, D.C. and Indianapolis offices. The internship program offers students the opportunity to experience the legislative branch of government and serve Hoosiers.
Students interested in applying can visit Senator Young’s internship webpage or call 202-224-5623 to learn more.
Senator Young released a video to provide more information about the internship program.
