Future of Carthage presents the Henry Henley Library’s 120th Birthday Bash on Saturday, May 15.
Come be a part of this special day. All proceeds will go to support the library and The Hidden Gem Scholarship.
10 a.m. Carthage Town Walk – For a $5 donation, a list of statements detailing the history of 20 town locations and a map will be given along with a raffle ticket. One ticket will be drawn for a prize later in the day.
Completion of the questions is not required to win, but if you do finish you will earn bragging rights. (HINT: The answers to all questions can be found online. There is one bonus question that asks about a location that is not within the city limits.)
10 a.m. – An art exhibit of local talent will be on display in the Carthage Community Center. Recent or older projects are welcome. There is no entry fee and prizes will be awarded to winners in the following categories:
Painting
Woodworking
Photos
Misc. Arts
Sewing
Drawing
Junior Artists/12 and under
People’s Choice
Art can be dropped off at the Community Center from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 14 and picked up between 2 and 3 p.m. Saturday, May 15.
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Birthday Cupcakes at the library while they last. There will be a Bake Sale sponsored by Homemakers on the Go. Sack lunches will be available for $5.
