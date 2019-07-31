GREENSBURG – Staying relevant with the "ARTistry" trend to make the Greensburg downtown a destination and an interesting place to hang out, Art on the Square Gallery and the Decatur County Arts Connection recently hosted an Art Camp for sixth-graders at their gallery/studio location on Washington Street.
Training youth to translate their view of the world into expressions on canvas and paper, artists Margaret Couch-Parker and Nancy Derheimer took eight sixth-graders under their wings and opened their creative young minds using just a dab of glue, a few pieces of fabric and paper, and some oil pastels and chalks.
"It's always interesting to see what their little minds are going to come up with," said Couch-Parker. "I love when we get them settled down, after we explain to them what we want them to do and showing them how to do it, they always seem to come up with something unexpected."
Couch-Parker's works adorn many of the walls of the little street-side shop called Art on the Square Gallery. Different expressions in a multitude of media and styles show her mastery of color and form, her ability to work in so many different types of materials.
Retired from a life of inspiring and opening young minds as an art teacher in the Decatur County educational system, she is quietly passionate about her work and sharing it with others.
"I like to create. I like to show other people how I see the world, the shapes and the colors of everyday scenes are something I love to share, and that's the key to becoming a good artist, I think," she said. "I don't know that I'm an artist, actually, but I know that artists examine the shapes and colors of everything, the way light affects those shapes, and the way the light deepens colors or makes them brighter and darker. That's why I enjoy painting."
She continued by saying all of that is a challenge, but if she gets to the point she doesn't like something she's working on she can always throw it away and start something new.
Derheimer, known for her able hand with textiles, is venturing out and sharing her works in other media with the public. Her works using hand-dyed fabrics, pulling colors from every corner of the prism and then quilting them into imaginative landscapes from nature and the simple corners of her own experience and fantasy, are always a delight to behold.
She has been known to say she just does it for fun, and that if it isn't fun she loses interest.
Libby Stephens, Declan Bruns, Tori Hoffman, Sophia Cassis, Raieghlynn Metz, Savannah Bryant, Tyler Stephen, and Mekayla Young took part in the recent Youth Art Camp. Their works, winning entries from the Decatur County Fair Art Show, and pieces created during the upcoming "Plein-Air Paint Out" will be on display during the entire month of August.
Art on the Square Gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
More can be learned about Art on the Square Gallery and the artists who display their works there by visiting www.artonthesquaregallery.com.
Contact Bill Rethlake at 812-663-3111 ext. 7011 or email bill.rethlake@greensburgdailynews.com.
