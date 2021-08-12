RUSHVILLE — Calling all young artists. The Annual Rushville Breakfast Optimist Student’s Art Show is just around the corner.
The art show and contest invites young people from ages 5 to 18 to participate. Each young person is allowed two entries.
All art media are accepted. The work must be an original piece of the student entering. All drawings, painting and photos need to be 8x10 inches and mounted on a stiff board for display. No glass framed photos. Entries must included name, grade, school and phone number.
Entries must be submitted to the Rush County Chamber of Commerce (315 N. Main Street) during regular business hours by Sept. 13. The art will be displayed in the 201 Building in downtown Rushville during RushFest on Sept. 18.
Grade divisions are as follows:
- Category 1 – grade levels K-3
- Category 2 – grade levels 4-6
- Category 3 – grade levels 7-8
- Category 4 – grade levels 9-12
The contest will include cash prizes for each grade category.
Prizes are $50 for first place, $25 for second place, $10 for third place and $50 for best photographer (one overall winner chosen by people’s choice).
Awards will be presented at Rushville’s Riverside Park Amphitheater on Sept. 18 between the first and second acts of the summer concert series.
Entries must be picked up by 3:15 p.m. on Sept. 18 at the 201 Building.
The event is sponsored by the Rushville Breakfast Optimist Club, Psi Iota Xi Milroy Chapter and Imagine:nation.
