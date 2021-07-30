RUSHVILLE — The Rush County Fairgrounds was busy with activity on Thursday as the Area 7 4-H tractor event took place on the grounds.
According to the Purdue Extension website, the 4-H agricultural tractor and machinery program provides youth with educational information about agricultural tractors and machinery that develops project skills like principles of engine operation, hydraulic systems, electrical systems and safe operation and life skills like decision making, using science and technology and developing communication skills.
These hand-on learning experiences are guided by adults. Friends and family are on hand to watch the competition. Competitors participate in the junior division (grades 3-7) and senior division (grades 8-12).
The contest has several stages. The contestants have to answer exam questions. They also will be asked to identify parts of the tractors and even do a safety check around the machinery prior to getting on it to make sure all is right with the equipment.
Other aspects of the event included starting safety, driving safety, mounting and dismounting and driving through an obstacle course.
During the driving portion, the youth must complete the course and are scored on time, speed, staying in boundaries and bumping or brushing boundary stakes.
Rush County’s Tom Runnebohm had an added treat for the competitors and those watching the event. Runnebohm provides food (hot dogs, hamburgers, etc.) free during the event.
With competitors from several counties on hand, Runnebohm was busy at the food tent. Good thing he had some help as some of the youth took their turn at “flipping burgers” throughout the day.
“Each year, some of the kids ask me to help cook,” Runnebohm said.
Thursday’s Area 7 competition included qualifying competitors from 11 counties including Blackford, Jay, Madison, Delaware, Randolph, Henry, Wayne, Fayette, Union, Franklin and Rush. The youth drove tractors, riding lawn mowers and zero turn mowers.
Winners from the Area 7 event qualify for the event at the state fair.
For more information on the 4-H tractor events, visit the Purdue Extension website or contact your local 4-H organization.
