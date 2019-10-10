GREENSBURG - A youth support and fellowship group specifically aimed at teens from broken homes where substance abuse may have been an issue has formed locally.
One of the primary goals is to replace unhealthy habits with positive, beneficial habits.
Monday evenings at 5, "The Landing" meets in the Lifeline Wesleyan Family Center to play basketball, socialize, and learn new and safe habits for life.
Based on the 12 step Celebrate Recovery protocol, the growing group of 12 to 19 year-olds goes beyond the average peer group to reach teens before their lives careen out of control into an unhealthy life of unsafe and unhealthy choices.
Faith aside, The Landing is "unapologetically Christian based" and patterns from the much-discussed Celebrate Recovery, which is helping so many adults in the area.
"It's an amazing set of rules, and regardless of your background or religious heritage, if you follow CR's youth curriculum you're going to help kids," said The Landing Director Nathan Muncie.
"There's a wide range of reasons these kids are here. Some, their parents insisted on it, and some are just here looking for somewhere to fit in. We try to address their emotional needs and provide them good role models," Muncie continued. "We have a definite agenda of helping them grow up right, but because I'm just a big kid myself, I like them to have fun, too."
Muncie is in his second year as the director of The Landing. Unsure of the best format to present to Greensburg during their first year, he quickly realized that the constraints placed upon him by a single church's doctrine or teachings sometimes didn't address the problems of the teens he was dealing with, so he decided to loosen the reigns a bit and let them create their own ministry.
"Our primary focus is not drugs and addiction," Muncie said. "Even though some of our kids come from drug and alcohol penetrated homes, that's not why we're here."
He started the group, he said, simply to help local youth make healthy decisions.
Out of high school, Muncie studied music education at Ball State University and then taught in Nashville, Tennessee. Moving to Greensburg and taking a job at Honda seven years ago, his day job is as a team lead at there.
When he talks about The Landing kids, he speaks from personal experience.
Muncie admits that he comes from a broken home himself. Even though he was exposed to God and in and out of churches, his parents divorced at an early age. His mother remarried six months later to a man who had issues himself.
"He was emotionally stunted, and very hard, so I had to deal with abuse. That was not his intention, but there was a great deal of hurt that I had to deal with," Muncie said. "I know that it's a big deal for a teenager to learn how to express himself in a way that's going to earn respect. We also teach forgiveness, which is a major component of growth."
Muncie said doing the Celebrate 12 Steps helped him deal with that pain, and described a typical Monday evening at The Landing.
The doors of the Family Center on the Lifeline Wesleyan campus on Moscow Road open at 5 p.m. for basketball and fellowship. At 6 p.m. a meal is served, as time to fellowship with peers and eat is part of every meeting.
After clean up of the meal, activity moves to the Lifeline Sanctuary. Announcements are made and the most important rules are restated: Be respectful, respect church property, obey instructions, and be supportive. Worship follows, though Muncie does not lead it.
"My wife, Faith, is a much better worship leader, but it's my job to keep them engaged," he said.
Small groups follow and the kids are then divided into high school boys and girls and middle school boys and girls.
Leaders for the high school girls are Amanda Yorn and Muncie's wife. Leading the high school boys are Billy Austin; middle school boys are led by Austin Shane and Muncie.
A very question/answer, participative and experiential lesson is taught, and at 7:30 p.m. the evening ends.
When new kids join The Landing, they are given a journal which has 52 lessons in it, one for each week. After announcements, Muncie stamps new entries in their journals. At the end of the year, whichever kids has the most stamps in their journal wins a prize.
"We want to drive involvement, and if we have to provide some incentives to get their involvement, that's just fine," said Muncie. "This is a group focused on healthy habits that you don't have to be a Christian to use. Much of our focus is recognizing learning ways to safely release hangups and hurts, and to release destructive behaviors [like] smoking, doing drugs, being violent toward others, dealing with inner pain and grief. Christian or not, we are interested in teaching them the importance of making healthy decisions."
Greensburg High School SADD sponsor Nick Messer endorses the Landing.
"We all know that idle time in the hands of a conflicted teenager doesn't always have a positive outcome, but The Landing is providing a safe haven for teens to learn and grow," he said.
Messer continued, commending Muncie and the staff of The Landing.
"I am proud of the teenagers who attend The Landing. In today's society, kids are exposed to more stresses than we adults realize. Opening up and acknowledging that they need guidance speaks volumes for their character and drive to be positive," he said.
For questions concerning The Landing, call Lifeline Wesleyan at 812-663-6230.
