RUSHVILLE - Youth in Philanthropy grant applications are due online via the Rush County Community Foundation website link by 11:59 p.m. Sunday, October 15. The application can be accessed via www.rushcountyfoundation.org.
The Youth in Philanthropy Fund at RCCF was created to promote youth involvement and teach philanthropy to Rush County’s next generation of community leaders.
The fund makes grants to youth-led service projects and youth organizations in Rush County.
Any youth involved with a non-profit organization in Rush County who has a philanthropic project or service idea is encouraged to apply.
The intent of YIP grants are not only to fund youth projects, but also teach youth about the grant process, so the application must primarily be completed by a Rush County youth.
Meeting the philanthropic needs of Rush County since 1991, the Rush County Community Foundation, Inc. is a nonprofit public charity established to serve donors, award grants and scholarships, and provide leadership to enrich and enhance the quality of life in Rush County.
For more information, visit the office at 117 N. Main Street, call (765) 938-1177, email info@rushcountyfoundation.org, or visit www.rushcountyfoundation.org.
