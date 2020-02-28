GREENSBURG – The youth-empowerment group providing local youth a non-judgmental safe space for exploration, discussion and opinion formation every second Tuesday of the month at the Greensburg Public Library will next meet March 17 and will be discussing the importance of small talk.
Youth M.O.V.E. teen organizer and GCHS senior Takisha Lee explained.
“Small talk, the polite conversation you make with strangers about unimportant topics, is an essential part of life, but it can also be a source of stress for many people,” Lee said. “We do it to build relationships, and it gives us opportunities to get to know people, forming our perceptions of them. Many people don’t know this, but our first impressions are formed within the first seven seconds of meeting someone new. It [small talk] clues you into important data about them, helps you form an opinion about them and helps identify common ground.”
Many people, young and old, have social anxiety, and so making small talk can be difficult.
“It makes them uncomfortable, and makes them feel like they’re risking too much,” Lee said. “During our meeting in March, we’ll be talking about the fact that just because you have some social anxiety does not mean that you are bad at small talk. We’ll be doing some exercises to help each other learn about it, and we’ll be setting some goals for ourselves that will help us benefit from learning how to be comfortable making small talk.”
The peer support group was first started by a Batesville man with mental health issues of his own.
By the very nature of their illnesses, young adults with mental health issues have few friends. Youth M.O.V.E. affords them an opportunity to socialize and even form positive peers groups of their own, things such individuals need most but are least likely to search out on their own.
With an ultimate goal of retraining individuals to fit in, Youth M.O.V.E. also affords them opportunities to give back to their communities, a definite sign of good mental health.
The participation and visual presence of the individual also serves to change the community’s perception of those dealing with mental health issues.
Mary Jo Lee is the organization coordinator for Youth M.O.V.E. Southeast.
“We help each other learn how to get around those issues these people deal with,” she said. “And I mean everybody, too. It doesn’t matter if you’re white black, brown, yellow, whatever. We don’t make that distinction.”
March’s Youth M.O.V.E. meeting is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. at the Greensburg Public Library. Attendance is free, but those planning to attend are asked to RSVP by calling 812-593-4078. Snacks and drink will be provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.