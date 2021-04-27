GREENSBURG - The Decatur County Community Foundation is pleased to introduce its new Youth Philanthropy Council members.
Beginning this May, a dozen local students will be joining the Decatur County Community Foundation to promote youth development in philanthropy and leadership. The students will focus on youth-related issues in the community.
The incoming juniors and seniors were selected via an application and interview process. The students, representing all three local high schools, include:
Greensburg High School: Lydia Acra, Rebekah Porter, Macey Smith, and Chloe Wilcox
North Decatur High School: Stephanie Morford, Reid Messer, Hannah Allen, and Carson Parmer
South Decatur High School: Bradley Walling, Alli Nobbe, Chase Kalli and Bridget Nobbe
“The mission of the Council is to improve the lives of Decatur County residents by leveraging the passion of our high school students,” explained Alex Sefton, Public Relations Manager at the Community Foundation. “The Council is guaranteed to be a valuable experience.”
Students in the program will meet monthly to learn about philanthropy and nonprofit leadership.
Terms begin in May and will run through next April as outgoing seniors graduate and a new class of incoming juniors are welcomed in.
For more information on the Youth Philanthropy Council, visit https://www.dccfound.org/ypc or contact the Foundation at 812-662-6364.
