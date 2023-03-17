GREENSBURG - The annual Youth Art Show is now on display at Art on the Square Gallery, 114 E. Washington Street. Featuring young artists from around Decatur County, the show runs through March and April. A public reception to honor the young artists will happen in mid-April, although a date has not been unannounced.
The show gives budding and more-seasoned artists a chance to celebrate where art comes from in the soul of those who are handy with a brush, pen or pencil.
A 501(c)3 organization, Art on the Square Gallery promotes art in Decatur County in all its forms, whether it be photography, pottery, jewelry making, greeting cards, oil, acrylic or watercolor.
Art on the Square also offers evening classes once a quarter, allowing artists of all ages and artistic persuasions to create alongside celebrated local artists like Judy Glore, Margaret Couch-Parker, Nancy Derheimer, and the many other artists showing at the gallery.
The Community Photography Show is coming in May, featuring local photographers who are interested in showing their works and competing for awards. Photographers interested in participating are welcome, and a People's Choice Award in different divisions and talent levels will be awarded.
All artists will compete for the Critic's Choice Award, which will be decided by three seasoned artists from other counties.
The Photography Show will culminate in a reception from 4 to 7 p.m. on the third Friday of May, date possibly subject to change.
Visit Art on the Square Gallery on the north side of the Square or online at www.artonthesquaregallery.com/.
The gallery’s hours are 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Art on the Square is closed Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
In summer months during the Farmers' Market on the south side of the Square, gallery hours are 2 to 6 p.m.
To register for classes, to inquire about using the gallery for small events or meetings, or with other questions, call the gallery at 812-663-8600.
