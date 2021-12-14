DECATUR COUNTY - Savannah Bower and Alli Nobbe of South Decatur High School were honored as Optimist Youths of the Month for November by the Greensburg Breakfast Optimist Club.
Savannah Bower is the daughter of Chris and Stephanie Bower. She ranks second academically in a class of 69 students with a GPA of 4.133.
She plans to attend Purdue University to study Veterinary Nursing.
Savannah's activities and involvements include Peer Helper; FFA (Vice-President); class vice-president; Key Club (Treasurer); Student Council (Community Service Coordinator); National Honor Society (Community Service Coordinator); SADD; FCA; cheerleading; track manager; Prom Committee; Junior Leaders (Vice-President); Tree City Mavericks 4-H Horse and Pony Club (President, Show Chairman) in which she is also a 10-year member, was twice the county High Point Champion, was twice the county Reserve High Point Champion, was three times the Area I Grand Champion and Area I Reserve Grand Champion, was seven times an Indiana State Fair winner, was twice an Indiana State Fair Champion, was three times an Indiana State Fair Reserve Champion, and in which she won the Sportsmanship Award; Tree City Saddle Club; Top Flight Athletics USAG Gymnast in which she was a state qualifier 10 times, a 2021 Region 5 Excel Gold Team Indiana member, a 2021 Region 5 Excel Gold Uneven Bars Bronze Medalist, and received the Most Improved Award and the Best Attitude Award.
Honors Savannah has received include being a Lilly Endowment Scholarship finalist, a Rising Star of Indiana recognized by the Indiana Association of Principals, Rotary Youth Leadership Awards Camp attendee, Richard Lugar Leadership Summit participant, and was a Kiwanis Top 5 Junior.
Savannah's community service includes volunteering for the Greensburg Daily News Cheer Fund, Christmas delivery volunteer, community trash clean up, Strawberry Festival volunteer, Decatur County 4-H Fair volunteer, meal packing for Haiti, and Red Ribbon Week participant.
Her favorite teacher is Mrs. Bedel at SDHS because "she is someone who makes class fun, and she is also someone I enjoy talking to at school."
Allison "Alli" Nobbe is the daughter of Mitch and Lori Nobbe.
She ranks third in her class with a GPA of 4.13.
She has been admitted into IUPUI's School of Engineering where she is majoring in Energy Engineering.
Alli's activities include Peer Helper; Student Council (Secretary); Senior Class Treasurer; Key Club; FCA; SADD; National Honor Society (Treasurer); volleyball (Captain, Academic All- State); track (Captain); Academic Team; Drama Club; Greensburg Prevention Group/CAC Be The Wall Role Model; Decatur County Youth Philanthropy Council (Treasurer); and 10 Year 4-H Member. While participating in 4-H she was named a Grand Champion Rabbit Ambassador for nine years, Grand Champion Rabbit Showmanship for nine years, and Grand Champion Electric Project for two years.
Academic awards Alli has earned include being a Lilly Scholarship finalist, being named a Rising Star of Indiana recognized by the Indiana Association of School Principals, received the Westport Kiwanis Top 5 Junior Award, and was a National Honor Society Indiana Leadership recipient.
Her volunteer activities include working at the Decatur County Animal Shelter, ringing bells for the Daily News Cheer Fund, Blankets for Babies at the Pregnancy Care Center, Dig Pink Night for Breast Cancer, American Heart Association "Red Out" Awareness, and volunteering at the United Fund Strawberry Festival.
Alli's job experience includes groundskeeping at Immaculate Conception Church and waitressing at Stone's Restaurant.
Her favorite teacher is Mrs. Smith because "she teaches my favorite subject, math. She is kind and always works hard to help everyone understand the material."
