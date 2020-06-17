The Milroy chapter of Psi Iota Xi, Zeta Tau, met Wednesday, May 27, at the Milroy United Methodist Church. The group usually has this meeting at a restaurant, but with the pandemic, hosts Mary Ann Crisman and Nicki Hall decided differently. They prepared a delicious meal for the members.
After the reciting of the opening verse, roll call was held. Members were asked to tell what was positive about the last two months. Many interesting remarks were shared.
The April Zoom meeting minutes were accepted. The treasurer's report was stated for the several funds the chapter participates in.
Concerning correspondence, the Indiana state meeting has been rescheduled for Sunday, July 19, in Madison. Eleanor Columbe and Carolyn Logsdon will be the delegates attending.
Standing committees reported. The publicity chair reported that the Daily News is interested in Rush County news, so the chapter news will be sent to the newspaper for posting. The scholarship chair reported having a recipient. The program committee reported that the chapter books will be worked on for the July meeting. The fine arts chair reported that checks were mailed to the Milroy Elementary instructors. Thank you notes were read from Karen Hoeing (librarian), Amy Reynolds (speech and hearing) and Becky Stone (music). Courtesy chair reported cards were sent to several individuals.
Project reports prove to be good for the chapter. The flower project with Emma's Flowers, Rada products and Cards for a Cause have worked well for the group. Cynthia's Fashion Show will be in November.
There was discussion on the Convention 2022 about the video that the group will present at the 2020 national convention.
Brags and complaints were stated with members paying a dollar. This money will be used for a Zeta Tau event.
Initiation of officers was held. The 2020-22 officers are President Mary Ann Crisman, Vice President Lisa Switzer, Treasurer Nicki Hall, Assistant Treasurer Angie Fette, Recording Secretary Eleanor Columbe, Corresponding Secretary Carolanna Jessup and Adviser Andrea Niedenthal.
The final business was the PIX closing, which was recited.
