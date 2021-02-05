MILROY - The Milroy chapter of Psi Iota Xi, Zeta Tau, met on Wednesday, Jan. 13, at Brenda Sweet's beautiful Christmas decorated home. She prepared a tasty meal for the members. There were 18 of the 22 members present (8 at Brenda's home and 10 virtually).
Carolyn Logsdon (President Mary Ann Crisman asked her to reside) called the meeting to order. After the reciting of the opening verse, roll call was held. Secretary Eleanor Columbe asked members to recall an interesting time with GPS. Many funny stories were shared.
The December minutes were accepted. Nicki Hall, treasurer, reported the current status of funds and projects. The corresponding secretary, Carolanna Yager, had no action or non-action to report.
Standing Committees reported. The 2021 General and Project funds were presented.
Project reports were given. Andrea Niedenthal has some Cards for a Cause available. Each costing $30. All are quality cards. If anyone would like to purchase, contact a member.
Brags and Complaints were stated with members paying a dollar. This money will be used for a Zeta Tau event.
The next meeting will be Wednesday, Feb. 10, with Dana Fussner as host and Becky Knecht as co-host.
The final business was the PIX closing which was recited.
-Information provided.
