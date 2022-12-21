MILROY – On Wednesday, December 14, Zeta Tau members met at Milroy United Methodist Church. Laura Jessup and Carolanna Yager provided a tasty meal for the members.
All nineteen members were present. The auction, where proceeds go toward our 60th anniversary celebration, was held first. Many nice surprises of gifts were purchased. Zeta Tau treasury was increased very well!
The meeting was opened by President Angie Fette. Members recited the Opening Verse. The secretary’s and treasurer’s reports were accepted.
Reports were given by the Standing Committees concerning the chapter’s monthly reports. Mental Health members Suzy Mann and Julie Tackett will deliver several Christmas gifts that members bought to the local nursing homes. PNP Andrea Niedenthal passed Helicons to every member. We were happy to have a copy since we had hosted the 2022 National Psi Iota Xi Convention! Members Angie Fette, Carolyn Logsdon, and Julie Tackett shopped for several Milroy Elementary students. They bought clothing and toys for them. Eleanor Columbe thanked Andrea Niedenthal for buying the books and Laura Jessup for delivering them to Milroy Elementary. Eleanor will write in the books that Zeta Tau provided. She will meet with the 1st graders to read and present each 1st grader with their own book.
Project Reports that concern our fundraisers for the philanthropic projects were stated. Rada chair, Jane Niccum, presented orders to members. A nice profit to Zeta Tau was reported.
Our Cynthia’s Hallmark Fashion Show Fundraiser in November was another wonderful profit.
Birthdays & wedding anniversaries of members were announced.
Brags & Complaints provide dollars that are used for our chapter’s project. Several gave a dollar or more & reported on happenings in their lives.
Our next meeting will be on Wednesday, January 11, at 7:00 p.m. at the Milroy United Methodist Church with Lisa Switzer and Judy Miller as co-hostesses for the evening.
The meeting concluded after reciting the Psi Iote Closing.
Need a gift? Zeta Tau will order RADA items for you. This fundraiser helps our philanthropic organization assist Rush County!
