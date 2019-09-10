STATEHOUSE – Applications are now open for the Indiana House Republican Internship Program, according to State Rep. Cindy Ziemke (R-Batesville).
Ziemke said the internship program is a unique opportunity for college and graduate students, and recent graduates to gain valuable hands-on experience and apply skills in a real-world setting. She said the paid internship is full-time and takes place during the spring semester at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis.
Internship positions are open to college sophomores, juniors, seniors, graduate students and recent graduates of all majors. Students can apply for internships in a variety of areas, focusing on legislative operations, communications and media relations, policy or fiscal policy.
“An internship at the Statehouse is the perfect opportunity to learn how Indiana government works,” Ziemke said. “It’s a paid experience that puts students and recent graduates in a better position to prepare for their futures. After these 12 weeks, our interns walk away with valuable skills they can use in their careers.”
The positions are full-time, Monday through Friday, lasting from January through mid-March. Interns receive biweekly compensation of $750, and can earn academic credit through their college or university. Ziemke said interns are also eligible to apply for a competitive $3,000 scholarship to use toward undergraduate and graduate expenses.
More information about the Indiana House Republican Internship Program and the application can be found at www.IndianaHouseRepublicans.com/internship. Ziemke said the deadline to apply is Oct. 31.
Ziemke represents House District 55, which includes all of Fayette County and portions of Decatur, Franklin, Ripley and Rush counties.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.