STATEHOUSE – State Rep. Cindy Ziemke (R-Batesville) announced she will retire in 2022 after fulfilling her current term as state representative for House District 55.
"These almost 10 years of service have been a privilege, and I thank my constituents for that honor," Ziemke said. "During my time at the Statehouse, I've worked hard to increase awareness for mental health and addiction, and the need to lift up the thousands of Indiana families dealing with these issues. Knowing that Hoosiers have more resources available to lead full, healthy lives has made my work worthwhile."
Ziemke said she is retiring to fulfill her commitment of serving her district for no more than 10 years.
As a state representative, Ziemke worked on legislation to help combat addiction and promote the effectiveness of substance abuse and addiction treatment facilities and programs. Ziemke was also an advocate for sharing her family’s past struggles with drug addiction and their successful path to recovery.
"Cindy is a strong asset on our House team, particularly on public health issues, and she's an incredibly compassionate public servant," said House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers). "Her relentless dedication to raising awareness about drug abuse and addiction, and finding ways to help those in need across the state has been second to none. Her heart for Hoosiers will be missed, and I look forward to serving with her for one more session."
Ziemke currently serves as assistant majority caucus chair for Indiana House Republicans. She is also a member of the House Courts and Criminal Code Committee, the House Employment, Labor and Pensions Committee, and the House Public Health Committee.
Ziemke and her husband, Tim, reside in Batesville and have two grown sons.
Ziemke represents House District 55, which includes all of Fayette County and portions of Decatur, Franklin, Ripley and Rush counties.
