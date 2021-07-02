STATEHOUSE – State Rep. Cindy Ziemke (R-Batesville) said Hoosiers should be aware of several new state laws effective July 1, including the state budget and those supporting broadband expansion, law enforcement, public health and K-12 education.
"The COVID-19 pandemic made it even more difficult for Hoosiers to manage their physical and mental health challenges," Ziemke said. "To actively address the state's overall health, we passed laws to increase funding, access to care and resources for communities."
Ziemke highlighted several new and notable laws:
Improving Public Health
House Enrolled Act 1007 establishes a new grant program directing $50 million toward initiatives targeting Indiana's greatest health challenges like diabetes and addiction. With the state budget, Indiana invested $100 million to support proven mental health programs. Senate Enrolled Act 3 and Senate Enrolled Act 82 provide Hoosiers with more access to telehealth services and mental health treatment.
Expanding Broadband Access
Indiana's next two-year, $37 billion state budget reduces taxpayer-funded debt by over $1 billion, and provides opportunities for future tax cuts and reforms. House Enrolled Act 1001 also funds critical government services and proven programs, and invests $250 million to expand reliable and affordable internet service, especially in unserved and underserved areas. House Enrolled Act 1449, effective upon its passage in April, prioritizes internet access for Hoosier schools, students and health care clinics in rural communities.
Supporting Law Enforcement
Indiana directed $70 million to improve law enforcement training facilities and programs. Departments can apply for grants to purchase body-worn cameras. House Enrolled Act 1006, which Ziemke co-authored, received bipartisan support and total backing from law enforcement to give police more tools to vet candidates and hire the best officers.
Investing In Students, Teachers
Indiana's budget is also a historic win for students, teachers and schools. K-12 education will receive an unprecedented $1.9 billion increase over the next two years, including $600 million to boost teacher pay.
Visit iga.in.gov for more information on these and other new laws.
State Rep. Cindy Ziemke (R-Batesville) represents House District 55, which includes all of Fayette County and portions of Decatur, Franklin, Ripley and Rush counties
