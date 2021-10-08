BATESVILLE – After nearly 10 years of serving Decatur, Fayette, Franklin, Ripley and Rush counties in the General Assembly, State Rep. Cindy Ziemke (R-Batesville) recently announced plans to retire after fulfilling her current term in House District 55 in 2022.
“These years of service have been a privilege, and I thank my constituents for that honor. During my time at the Statehouse, I’ve worked hard to increase awareness for mental health and addiction, and the need to lift up the thousands of Indiana families dealing with these issues,” Ziemke said.
“I’m thankful to have played a part in passing legislation to help combat addiction, and promote the effectiveness of substance abuse and addiction treatment facilities and programs. Knowing that Hoosiers have more resources available to lead full, healthy lives made my work worthwhile,” she continued.
Ziemke said she will continue working hard for local communities during her last session, and that if she can be of assistance to District 55 residents they are welcome to contact her at 317-234-9139.
