STATEHOUSE – State Rep. Cindy Ziemke (R-Batesville) recently voted to advance a bill supporting local law enforcement, and boosting accountability and transparency in policing.
The House Committee on Courts and Criminal Code unanimously passed House Bill 1006, which would require full employment record sharing between police departments to identify bad actors, provide additional flexibility to the Indiana Law Enforcement Training Board in order to address significant officer misconduct, and require de-escalation training for new recruits and current officers.
"This bill really focuses on boosting transparency. From helping departments ensure they’re hiring the best candidates to giving the training board more tools to address misconduct, these are positive steps forward for our local departments and the communities they serve," Ziemke said. "I'm encouraged to see the overwhelming support for this legislation, particularly from our law enforcement community, and I look forward to seeing it pass the House."
House Bill 1006 received support from many stakeholder groups, including the Indiana State Police, Indiana State Police Alliance, Indiana Fraternal Order of Police, Indiana Sheriff's Association, Indiana Association of Chiefs of Police, Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, Hoosier State Press Association, Inc., the Indy Chamber of Commerce and the Public Defender Commission.
House Bill 1006 now moves to the full House of Representatives for consideration. To learn more and watch legislative proceedings, visit iga.in.gov.
State Rep. Cindy Ziemke (R-Batesville) represents House District 55, which includes all of Fayette County and portions of Decatur, Franklin, Ripley and Rush counties.
