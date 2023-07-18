VERSAILLES – It took an hour Monday evening for 49 Republican precinct committee members representing Decatur, Ripley, Jefferson and Jennings counties to select J. Alex Zimmerman of Jennings County as District 67’s new state representative.
Zimmerman replaces Randy Frye of Greensburg, who retired July 8 citing health concerns.
In the caucus format, 25 votes were needed for a candidate to be declared the winner; Zimmerman received 26.
Zimmerman was one of four candidates seeking the seat; the others were Deanna L. Burkart of Decatur County, Pamela J. Crozier of Jefferson County and Lisa Seng Shadday of Jefferson County.
Each candidate had three minutes to address committee members.
During his speech, Zimmerman emphasized “rural is important to the district” and discussed the need to bring youth back to the area. He touched on the need to pass conservative legislation in Indianapolis, to invest in rural Indiana, to bring the population back with jobs, and housing and development.
Zimmerman described himself as pro law enforcement and voiced his support for school choice.
“Our parents need to be involved in their children’s education and they need to have the choice of where to sent their kids to school,” he said. ... “Our kids should only be learning reading, writing [and] arithmetic, like I did when I was in school. No more critical race theory and no teaching about gender issues in our schools.”
When asked what it meant to be the new representative for District 67 Zimmerman said, “It’s humbling. I was at a loss for words when it was announced.” He also said he’s excited and ready to get to work.
Other issues he mentioned included infrastructure and roads, renewable energy, and property taxes, which he favors lowering.
Regarding public safety, he said, “We want to keep our communities safe and do everything we can to encourage that.”
Zimmerman said he’s ready to hit the ground running and that he hopes to be assigned to at least one or more study committees prior to the start of the next legislative session.
He plans to run for a return to the seat he was just appointed to in the 2024 primaries next spring.
Zimmerman owns J. Alex Zimmerman Law in North Vernon and has served as the Jennings County attorney. He originally hails from Muncie and graduated from Franklin College in 2015 with a B.A. in political science. He graduated from the Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law in 2020 with a J.D. and graduate certificate in criminal law. Between 2015 and 2020, Zimmerman worked for the Indiana State Senate, starting as a legal intern and working as a deputy majority attorney before starting his law firm.
Indiana District 67 covers Ripley, Jefferson, Jennings and southern Decatur counties.
Frye served as state representative for 13 years, serving on several committees as a member or chair.
Among other things, he supported legislation cutting income taxes including a law exempting active-duty military personnel from state income tax which will take effect in 2024.
Frye supported the expansion of Indiana’s Safe Haven law allowing parents to anonymously surrender a newborn less than 30 days old.
In 2015, Frye wrote legislation creating the Indiana State Fire Academy, establishing a standard curriculum for firefighting units statewide.
