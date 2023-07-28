STATEHOUSE – Alex Zimmerman of North Vernon took the oath of office this week to serve as state representative for House District 67, which includes portions of Decatur, Jefferson, Jennings and Ripley counties.
Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta H. Rush administered the oath to Zimmerman in the House Chamber at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, who was accompanied by his wife, Kayla. He replaces former State Rep. Randy Frye (R-Greensburg) and will fill his remaining term.
“It’s a great honor to represent Southeast Indiana, and I’m excited to bring our voices and ideas to the Statehouse,” Zimmerman said. “I’m dedicated to investing in our local communities and drawing younger Hoosiers to the area, and I also want to continue Indiana’s strong record of supporting our law enforcement.”
Zimmerman currently works as an attorney in North Vernon. His career began as a legislative assistant for the Indiana Senate at the Statehouse, and he later earned a Juris Doctor from the Robert H. McKinney School of Law. In 2020, he became a deputy majority attorney for the Senate.
The Zimmermans reside in North Vernon with their son, Liam, and both practice law at their family-owned legal firm serving Jennings County and Southeast Indiana.
Constituents of House District 67 can contact Zimmerman by emailing h67@iga.in.gov or by calling 317-234-9139.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.