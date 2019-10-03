Zombie Walk returns this month

GREENSBURG — Halloween is right around the corner, and what better way to celebrate this spooky month than with a Zombie Walk that will also support a local organization.
The Community Zombie Walk will be held in Greensburg to support New Directions, Decatur County’s nonprofit domestic abuse organization and shelter.
This is the fourth year of the event that will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 26 beginning at the Downtown Square Deals Flea Market.
All “zombie friendly pets” are welcome to attend as well.
Event organizer Heidi Byrd spoke about how this event came to be.
“I wanted to have a Zombie Walk; I thought that would be fun around Halloween time,” Byrd said. “So, I got ahold of the mayor, and Wendy (Blake) was at Main Street who is no longer there, and I didn’t have to have anything as long as I didn’t have to set a table up and we didn’t shut roads down.”
After speaking with former Main Street Executive Director, Blake, they discussed using the event to raise awareness. Eventually, they landed on New Directions.
“I got ahold of them (New Directions), and they said they’d love to be the recipients,” Byrd said.
Participants will take slow laps around the Decatur County Courthouse area. Those who wish to participate are asked to bring a non-perishable donation for New Directions. Any donation amount is encouraged.
Suggested items include gift cards, hygiene products, meal options, cash and toiletries.
Approximately 40 people attended last year’s event. When asked how many people she’d like to attend this year, she was straight to the point.
“Oh, 100-plus,” Byrd said. “The more the merrier!”
Byrd said she will be sporting zombie attire and joining in on the fun. In the past, she’s been a pirate zombie, and tries to switch it up every year. She’s dressed up for the event all four years.
She also gave some advice to those looking to put together a zombie costume.
“Oh, anything household can turn into costume,” Byrd said. “Old clothes, ketchup, anything DIY, oatmeal, Elmer’s glue.”
The first 20 children to attend the event will receive a treat bag. There will also be a public raffle that will include at least 20 drawings with tickets priced at $1 each. There is also a preorder available for Zombie Walk T-shirts. Additionally, 10 “zombies” will win a free shirt.
This year, there will also be a costume contest for “scariest zombie” and “cutest zombie.” Both winners will receive a trophy.
Those with questions can email Byrd at hemydake@yahoo.com with any questions.
More information about New Directions, ways to seek help from domestic violence, and ways to volunteer or donate may be found online at www.mynewdirections.org. During regular office hours, call 812-662-8223. The 24-hour crisis line is 812-662-8822. The shelter also has a Facebook page under the name “New Directions.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.