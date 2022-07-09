GREENSBURG — During the most recent meeting of the Greensburg Board of Zoning Appeals, new members were elected and two appeals were heard.
With city attorney Chris Stephen presiding, Ken Dornich was voted to the board, Alan Campbell was elected President and Philip Deiwert was elected Vice President.
For the regularly scheduled portion of the meeting, the Board, consisting of Campbell, Deiwert, Secretary John Nieman and board members Dornich, Dick Glaser and Roy Middendorf Jr., heard two appeals.
Tom and Laren Stricker applied for a variance for the front yard setback for a new residence at 212 Scoby Street, Greensburg, to allow for a 6 foot front yard and for the existing carport be closed in and included in the design of the structure when finished.
The Board approved the variance unanimously.
Brian Spencer of 518 Lisa Lane made a request for a variance related to his carport which was denied by the BZA earlier in the year. Spencer erected a carport on his property, which was deemed later to be in violation of existing codes because it was partially occupying city right of way. Spencer also had another accessory structure on his property, which made the existence of a third structure on the plat a violation.
Spencer was contacted in April by Building Code Officer Sarah Hamer to alert him of the violations, informing him he needed to remove the carport. At that point, Spencer hired attorney Ethan Runnebohm to help him appeal the decision.
Runnebohm attributed the variance violations to Spencer’s ongoing disability, and said his client needed the carport to reach his vehicles during inclement weather. Spencer has an escalated fall risk due to psoriatic arthritis, and is concerned about the danger of falling.
He presented photos in an effort to prove the carport (which was erected on a slab already existing on the property) did not interfere with any public utilities nor did it interfere with public use. He argued that if the accessory structure was truly the issue, then the carport was not because it did not adversely affect the adjacent property home values, nor did it violate code otherwise.
Runnebohm argued that Spencer had already spent $7,000 to build the carport, and that compliance with code (removing the carport) would cause him extensive financial difficulty, another of the conditions set forth in code 36749118.5.
He also argued that were the carport moved in line with the existing driveway structural issues would arise.
Runnebohm’s conclusion was that Spencer simply wanted to remain a productive member of society: “He wants to still go to work. He wants to be able to get to his car in the morning when it’s raining, when its wet, when its snowing out so that he doesn’t have to worry about falling.”
After lengthy discussion between the Board and Runnebohm, with Spencer making a final appeal himself, Board member Middendorf argued that had the proper procedure been followed by going through the necessary channels before construction, the entire issue might have been avoided.
“There are things you are supposed to do as a citizen when you want to build on your property or add something. You can’t go out and just throw something up and expect everything to be okay,” Middendorf said.
After more discussion, and with City Planner Ron May adding comments about property line setbacks, the issue was tabled until Spencer could have the property surveyed in an effort to clearly show the carport in question does not set over a property line or a city right-of-way.
