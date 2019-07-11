SEYMOUR – At approximately 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, the Indiana State Police responded to a motorcycle fire on I-65 southbound near the 51 mile marker in Jackson County which resulted in the arrest of a Marion County man.
The investigation by Trooper Andrew Garrett determined that Jerry Ray Jones, 36, was operating a Suzuki motorcycle southbound on I-65 near the 51 mile marker when the motorcycle became disabled.
Jones pulled the motorcycle into the I-65 southbound scales and began to work on it.
At some point, the motorcycle caught fire. Troopers quickly arrived on scene and did not locate Jones. Workers in the area told the troopers that Jones left the area and began walking westbound across a field.
Trp. Seth Davidson and Trp. Garrett soon located Jones on CR 1000 E., just north of Seymour. Upon identifying him, he was found to be wanted on a warrant for possession of a syringe and an additional warrant for a parole violation.
During a search of the bag he was carrying, troopers located a loaded handgun, approximately 120 grams of suspected methamphetamine, suspected Xanax, syringes, and approximately $1,600 in cash.
Jones was arrested on felony charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a syringe. He was also arrested on a misdemeanor charge of driving while suspended.
Jones was transported to the Jackson County Jail where he was incarcerated pending his initial court appearance in the Jackson County Circuit Court.
Trooper Garrett was assisted by Troopers Seth Davidson and Randel Miller, Indiana State Police-Versailles Post, and officers with the Seymour Police Department.
Redding Township Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire.
– Information provided by ISP
