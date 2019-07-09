Man convicted in Rush County arson case

RUSHVILLE – A Rush County man received a six-year conviction on June 27 for intentionally setting a fire at his ex-girlfriend’s home in 2018.
Robert J. McDonald, 29, was arrested for starting a fire that destroyed the home of his former girlfriend on Sept. 3, 2018, in Carthage, Ind.
McDonald was reported to be on scene during the morning of the fire, and it was later determined by Indiana State Fire Marshal investigators that he broke into the home and lit a mattress on fire.
No injuries or deaths occurred as a result of the fire, as the ex-girlfriend and her family were not home at the time.
McDonald was held at the Rush County Jail prior to his sentencing.
Many incendiary fire investigations remain open around the state.
Investigators encourage anyone with information regarding a potential arson to call the Indiana Arson Hotline at 800-382-4628. The Indiana State Fire Marshal operates as part of the Division of Fire and Building Safety in the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.
Information provided by the Indiana Department of Homeland Security
