INDIANAPOLIS—Only about one in eight Hoosiers—or 13%—who were eligible to vote actually cast ballots in May’s municipal primary elections, the Indiana Secretary of State’s office reported.
Martin and Rush counties had the highest voter turnout—35%. Marion County, which has the highest population in Indiana, only had a turnout of 9% while the second highest county in population, Lake, had a 15 % turnout.
In Rush County, the big contest was in the Republican primary race for Rushville Mayor where incumbent Mike Pavey defeated Brian G Connor. In Lake County, incumbent Democrat Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson faced a challenge from Jerome Price. She lost.
Low voter turnout in municipal primary elections could be attributed to voter fatigue and lack of information about the local races, said Andrew Downs, associate professor and director of the Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics at Purdue University-Fort Wayne.
Downs noted that voters have access to a lot of information about presidential candidates, but not as much about local candidates.
Another reason Downs believes that voter numbers are down is voter fatigue. In Indiana, every four years, Indiana voters participate in three of them.
“They vote (in the national and state elections) because they believe that they have to vote and by the time they get to the city elections, they are worn out,” he said.
Downs said turnout in local elections could be higher if they were held in even-numbered years when presidential and congressional elections are held. He also suggested that same-day voter registration or even increasing the number of ways a person can vote could drive greater participation.
Brandon Barger is a reporter for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
