INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s monthly revenue report shows the state exceeded projections in sales and use taxes for the first time since January.
The state collected almost $672 million in sales taxes in May, which was 3% over their estimate, according to data compiled by the state Department of Revenue. In May 2018, the state collected $630 million in sales tax.
The largest share of Indiana’s revenue is generated by the sales tax, which totals over $7.2 billion so far in the current fiscal year, which ends June 30. This is a less than 1% increase from May 2018.
The state also exceeded estimates for corporate taxes by almost 300% by bringing in almost $19 million. Racino wagering, which is gambling at combined casinos and race tracks, also brought in nearly $12 million while it only brought in $4.1 million in May 2018.
Overall, May’s collections exceeded every category’s estimate except riverboat wagering, other, cigarette, miscellaneous revenue and inheritance.
Individual income taxes also brought in $373 million, which was almost 11% over the state’s monthly estimate.
Year-to-date general fund collections were at nearly $14.4 billion, which is 1.3% higher than forecasted for the month and 5.2% higher than the same period last year.
TheStatehouseFile.com is a news website powered by Franklin College journalists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.