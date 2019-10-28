INDIANAPOLIS—Gov. Eric Holcomb announced on Monday that applications for the Governor’s Fellowship are now being accepted through next February.
The Governor’s Fellowship is a selective program which provides college students interested in politics experience in the state’s government by placing fellows in different state agencies on a rotating basis throughout the year.
“Our Governor’s Fellows are such a valuable piece to our team,” Holcomb said. “The wide range of assistance they provide over the course of their fellowship is key to serving Hoosiers in a timely and thorough manner.”
The program is open to college students who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in the fall 2019 or spring 2020. Fellows will be paid, full-time employees.
The application and submission guidelines can be found online here. To be eligible for consideration, the application and all supporting materials must be postmarked or submitted via email by Feb. 28.
Questions should be directed to Jim Suess at the governor’s office at jsuess@gov.in.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.