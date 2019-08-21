GPD K-9 officer 'Hercules' ready for patrol

GREENSBURG — The Greensburg Police Department has its third K-9 officer.
The new K-9, Hercules, officially became a member of the local police department in March, but had to go through a 12-week training program. The training program was five days a week, six hours a day.
His first official appearance in the public eye came recently at the GPD’s National Night Out event.
Hercules could be seen with his partner, GPD officer Mitch Tuttle.
“Hercules is now road ready and active,” GPD Chief Brendan Bridges said.
Hercules made his way to Greensburg from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Put simply, at present Hercules is a patrol dog focusing on tracking and apprehension. However, Bridges said Hercules will go back for narcotics training at the beginning of next year.
According to Bridges, Tuttle and Hercules are already quite the team. That became evident during their training sessions with the IMPD.
“Mitch has taken to Hercules great,” Bridges said. “We received great praise from the IMPD on how Mitch was doing with Hercules, and they said they were a great team together.”
Bridges also made sure to thank Decatur County Sheriff Dave Durant for his assistance in putting the GPD in contact with the IMPD, and moving the process forward.
Bridges said Hercules will be a big help in maintaining the safety of Greensburg residents.
“Hercules will definitely help, especially if there’s a time when someone needs to be tracked down, he’ll be a huge tool,” Bridges said. “Just having that apprehension K-9 will be a big help. It is huge for our department.”
According to the police chief, bringing K-9s to the department wouldn’t have been possible without community support.
In addition to Hercules, the GPD has K-9 officers Echo and Kato.
“We want to thank businesses and the community for their donations and support that helped make this possible,” Bridges said. “In the last year and a half, we’ve raised more than $60,000 for our K-9 officer program.”
Bridges said the total cost to bring Hercules to the department, including the cost of training, was approximately $16,000..
He also said he expects Hercules to make community visits beginning in October or November.
If local resident do see either Hercules, Echo or Kato out in the city, they should ask for the handler’s permission before approaching the K-9.
