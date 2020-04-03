GREENSBURG – Decatur County Republican Party Chairman Nate Harter has announced the April 24 Decatur County Lincoln Day Dinner featuring U.S. Senator Ted Cruz has been cancelled in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“The devastation caused by COVID-19 has been real in Decatur County, costing people their health, and in too many cases, their lives. We cannot in good conscience continue to plan for a gathering of 1,000 or more to celebrate our conservative principles- at least not until the crisis has passed,” Harter said.
“Watching our community rally together gives me confidence that we will revisit hosting this event for southeastern Indiana in the coming months. Until that time, my team will of course be issuing refunds of tickets already purchased, automatically and with no process required," he continued. "We will continue to discuss the possibility of rescheduling with Senator Cruz, who has been very gracious during this trying time. Stay tuned to our page on Facebook, Decatur County Republican Party for more information and updates about this event and other party functions.”
Lincoln Day Dinners are annual Republican Party fundraisers held in counties across America.
Once rescheduled, this year’s Decatur County Lincoln Day Dinner will be held in Greensburg, located halfway between Cincinnati and Indianapolis, and in close proximity to Louisville, Dayton, and Columbus.
Harter said donations to offset the initial outlay costs of deposits and event planning may be directed to the Decatur County Republican Party, P.O. Box 181, Greensburg, IN 47240.
Inquiries may be made to decaturcountygoppress@gmail.com.
