INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson is teaming up with numerous comic book stores to promote a comic book focused on personal finance.
A Charles Schwab survey found that 57% of parents today have chosen “money management” as something they wished they would have been more educated on as children. Lawson’s office shared the information in a news release Monday.
The comic book, created by Marvel Comics and Visa’s Practical Money Skills Program, is called “Avengers Saving the Day.” This special-edition comic features members of the Avengers team, such as Iron Man and The Hulk. These superheroes battle a villain, Mole Man, and his monsters to stop them from robbing a bank. Information about personal finance is shared through the adventure.
“Children learn a lot by having fun. We created this new program to help parents engage in meaningful conversations about money with their children” Lawson said.
Education coordinators from Lawson’s office are set to visit three comic book stores in Indianapolis in July and August. The shops plan to host reading sessions of the comic and all children who attend will receive a free copy of the book and a Hulk-themed budget worksheet. The program is recommended for children ages 2-7 and space is limited.
To RSVP, visit the Indiana MoneyWise Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/IndianaMoneyWise/events
Times are as follows:
July 28 at 3 p.m. – Downtown Comics North
Aug. 17 at 12 p.m. – Comic Carnival
Aug. 18 at 3 p.m. – Downtown Comics West
TheStatehouseFile.com is a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
