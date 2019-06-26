INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles is rolling out a new design for the state’s driver’s license with a black and white photo as well as an ultraviolet feature effective in mid-July.
Besides the black and white photo, the new license features raised text for touch and a mini portrait visible on both sides of the card. There are also new background images of the Statehouse and an Indy race car for a license or a cardinal for other IDs.
The black and white, gave was the black and white design will help when viewing a license while police lights are flashing, said Christine Meyer, director of Communications and Public Affairs. The red text on the old design was difficult to read.
The black and white photo will not affect the identification of eye and hair color, because many people change their hair style and color over the life of a license. If further investigation is required, police enforcement have access to the color version of the photo.
The new tactile feature allows for a quick inspection. The UV elementshave special properties used to authenticate the card, easy to read text for quicker checking, and the cards are made more durable for a longer-lasting tamper resistant card.
“We appreciate the new design changes to include larger fonts so officers can easily read the information,” Indiana State Police said in a statement in response to questions about the new design.
“The BMV consulted with law enforcement around the state regarding possible improvements to the licenses,” the statement also said. “Although security features are not openly discussed (because doing so would defeat the purpose), the new credentials are the most secure Indiana has ever seen.”
One bar co-owner in Franklin questioned whether the new design with deter youth not yet old enough to drink alcohol from acquiring forged licenses.
Brian Alvey of The Mint said he and other bar owners will have to relearn what to look for on a driver’s license or ID card, adding that they will not be able to see completion, hair color or eye color. The new UV feature isn’t beneficial either because it’s not something a person can detect with his eyes.
“It doesn’t do anything to help us. It makes it much harder,” Alvey said. “It’s a big nothing burger.’”
He also believes that with modern technology within a month it will be duplicated.
No matter what version of ID, The Mint cards everyone.If any questions rise with IDs, Alvey said he will still ask for second and sometimes even third forms of identification.
New driver’s licenses will also include a star in the top right corner, which indicates that it is a Real ID, which is considered more secure. Anyone without that mark is required to get a Real ID before Oct. 1, 2020 in order to board a plane or enter a federal facility.
“Were always trying to stay ahead of the game in making sure Hoosiers are protected,” Meyer said.
The new design is getting mixed reviews.
From Twitter, IndyCar on NBC tweeted about the new image of the race car on the license, saying, “Indiana takes racing seriously.” In response, Indiana’s BMV tweeted, “We’re all revved up about the new design too!”
Another Twitter user said of the new design, “Reason to move back home again,”while another said, “Looks like I’m moving.”
All current driver’s licenses and IDs remain in effect until the expiration date listed on the front.
Lacey Watt is a reporter for the TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
