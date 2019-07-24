INDIANAPOLIS—Medical professionals in Indiana are now required to take additional training before being licensed to prescribe controlled substances.
The purpose of the law, which was passed in the 2018 legislative session but took effect July 1, is to provide another tool in the state’s efforts to reduce opioid addiction.
Anyone prescribing medicine must go through an extra two hours of training on opioid-related medical education. Ensuring that all health care providers are up to date on the dangers of opioid prescribing and abuse is a top priority for the Indiana State Medical Association (ISMA).
To help meet the new requirements, the organization launched ISMA Online, a free mobile app that gives controlled substance prescribers the opportunity to easily continue their opioid-related medical education. ISMA Online enables physicians to work toward fulfilling the education requirement easily through video courses, archived webinars and podcasts.
Dr. Stacey Wenk, president of ISMA, said she believes the app could certainly change the volume of opioid use, abuse and death in Indiana.
“This app is such a good thing. It will help physicians manage high risk or addictive patients,” she said.
In 2017, Indiana providers wrote 74.2 opioid prescriptions per 100 people, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. The new law plus the app will aim to help educate anyone prescribing medication on when it is truly necessary to give their patients opioids.
“Methadone might work for one person, but it may not work for another,” said Sen. Randall Head, R-Logansport, author of the bill. “We’re not to the point where we can truly pat ourselves on the back yet because people are still dying. We need more publicity, rehab and services.”
Head agrees with Wenk that the app could be valuable in helping reduce opioid abuse. He said it will easily reach people where medical professionals where they are as well as freeing them from having to travel to seminars for the training.
Sen. James Merritt, R-Indianapolis and Republican candidate for mayor, said he sees the new law as progress and an important part of the work being done to curtail the opioid epidemic in Indiana.
“This new requirement gives physicians a better understanding of when to prescribe opioids and notice signs of addiction,” Merritt said. “If someone is prescribed opioids and becomes addicted… it could lead to street drugs such as heroin which is also an opioid drug.”
ISMA has online resources to help doctors and other medical professionals understand what’s available and how to use their tools.
“It’s important that physicians are aware of the impact this mandate could have on their ability to prescribe medication,” Wenk said. “We’re proud to be able to provide ISMA Online as a helpful resource. It truly makes meeting the CME requirements easy, so physicians can continue their efforts to lessen the impact the opioid epidemic has on Hoosiers and continue providing quality care to patients.”
----
Haley Carney is a reporter for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.