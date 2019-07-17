INDIANAPOLIS—For a state with Republican supermajorities in the state House and Senate, Indiana doesn’t seem like the top choice to host a convention of young Democrats.
Yet, Indianapolis will be hosting the 2019 Young Democrats National Convention, which begins Wednesday and runs through Saturday.
One of the reasons why it’s an ideal host city: the growth over the last few years for the Indiana Young Democrats.
Within the last few years, the organization has seen the number of chapters grow from eight to 24 and membership surge by approximately 500%.
“One of the things we wanted to do was really capitalize on what we saw as growing energy and really growing interest amongst young people and engagement,” said Heather Sager, executive director of Indiana Young Democrats.
The four-day event will feature Pete Buttigieg, South Bend mayor and presidential candidate, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Buttigieg speaks Thursday at 7 p.m. and Pelosi addresses the gathering Friday at 7 p.m.
Sager said the event gives young Democrats, especially those who are on the ballot this year, across the state a boost.
“That means we’ve got folks running for city-county council in Indianapolis, folks who are running for municipal offices in other parts of the state who aren’t just attending the convention, but we’re going to have them at breakout sessions, we’re going to have them as part of our general session, we’re going to have opportunities for attendees to phone bank and canvas for them and perform voter outreach.”
Other speakers include U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts, who is also a presidential candidate, and Indiana U.S. Rep. André Carson.
“This organization is making meaningful strides to promote Democratic leaders and uplift progressive values throughout our nation,” Carson said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to a great convention that will help strengthen the Young Democrats’ mission to move America forward.”
One thousand people are expected to attend the convention at Crowne Plaza in Union Station which starts on Wednesday.
This is the first time Indianapolis will host the Young Democrats of America convention and the first time it’s come to Indiana in more than 25 years.
Founded in 1932, the Young Democrats of America is the largest youth-led, partisan political organization in the nation with over 150,000 members. The organization’s mission is to elect Democrats, advocate for progressive issues and train the next generation of progressive leaders.
The Indiana Young Democrats encourages people between the ages of 14 and 35 to participate in the electoral process, influence elections, promote the ideals of the Democratic Party and develop the skills to serve as leaders on local, state and national levels.
Derek Camp, president of the Indiana Young Democrats, said the convention gives the opportunity to receive training to make an impact and help their communities.
“I think the opportunity to meet young Democrats around the state and across the country and make those connections, friendships and networks is a valuable tool in helping us grow our organization and grow our party in this state and others,” he said.
The convention will consist of breakout sessions, panels and training tracks focused on professional development, campaigns, chapter building and policy and social issues.
Panels range from “How Indiana Changed What a 2019 Candidate Looks Like” to diversity, Puerto Rican statehood and voter protection training.
“There’s a lot happening at the national level but for those who are frustrated about the divisiveness of current national politics, we believe that it makes a statement by bringing the largest gathering of Young Democrats in the country to Indianapolis in the heartland right before the 2020 elections,” Sager said.
Abrahm Hurt is a reporter for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalists.
