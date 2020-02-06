Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
Feb. 5
10:23 a.m.: Tyler Duane Branstetter, 23, Columbus, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
10:44 a.m.: Samantha Sue Combest, 36, Greensburg was arrested on unspecified warrants.
2:39 p.m.: Paul Cain, 59, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
3:52 p.m.: Ethan Joseph Walters, 23, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Incidents
Feb. 5
8:34 a.m.: Harassment reported in the 5800 block of N. SR 3.
9:55 p.m.: Intoxicated driver reported in the area of State Road 46 and Base Road.
Greensburg Police Department
7:31 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 700 block of E. Randall Street.
3:49 p.m.: Drug investigation in the 200 block of S. Broadway Street.
