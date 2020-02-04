Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
Feb. 3
7:28 p.m.: Raymond Edward Moore, 52, Versailles, was arrested on the preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Feb. 4
1:50 a.m.: Corbin Cundiff, 19, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of public intoxication and minor in possession of alcohol.
Incidents
Feb. 3
4:22 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 1000 block of W. Main Street.
4:52 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 5800 block of N. SR 3.
5:38 p.m.: Counterfeit reported in the 2000 block of W. CR 400 South
Greensburg Police Department
Feb. 3
11:17 a.m.: Dispute reported in 800 block of E. Freeland Road.
1:28 p.m.: Theft reported in the 600 block of S. Monfort Street.
1:49 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 200 block of E. Main Street.
2:12 p.m.: Theft reported in the Greensburg Commons Shopping Center.
6:43 p.m.: Harassment reported in the Greensburg Commons Shopping Center.
7:05 p.m.: Fight reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.
7:28 p.m.: Intoxicated driver reported in the 300 block of W. Washington Street.
11:38 p.m.: Battery reported in the 300 block of N. Davidson Street.
