Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Decatur County Sheriff’s Department

Arrests

Feb. 3

7:28 p.m.: Raymond Edward Moore, 52, Versailles, was arrested on the preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Feb. 4

1:50 a.m.: Corbin Cundiff, 19, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of public intoxication and minor in possession of alcohol.

Incidents

Feb. 3

4:22 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 1000 block of W. Main Street.

4:52 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 5800 block of N. SR 3.

5:38 p.m.: Counterfeit reported in the 2000 block of W. CR 400 South

Greensburg Police Department

Feb. 3

11:17 a.m.: Dispute reported in 800 block of E. Freeland Road.

1:28 p.m.: Theft reported in the 600 block of S. Monfort Street.

1:49 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 200 block of E. Main Street.

2:12 p.m.: Theft reported in the Greensburg Commons Shopping Center.

6:43 p.m.: Harassment reported in the Greensburg Commons Shopping Center.

7:05 p.m.: Fight reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.

7:28 p.m.: Intoxicated driver reported in the 300 block of W. Washington Street.

11:38 p.m.: Battery reported in the 300 block of N. Davidson Street.

Tags

Recommended for you