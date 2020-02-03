Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
Jan. 31
4:35 p.m.: Joseph M. Kimball, 41, Columbus, was arrested on a violation of probation.
Feb. 1
1:11 a.m.: Luke Joseph Langellier, 35, Columbus, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
2:48 p.m.: Richard Lee Tankersly, 40, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
3:22 p.m.: Amber Lynn Olds, 43, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
11:48 p.m.: David H. Rose, 43, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Feb. 2:
1:07 p.m.: Jonathon D. Johns, 44, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery causing moderate bodily injury and robbery.
7:45 p.m.: Jerica Lynn Meadows, 26, Greensburg, was arrested on a violation of probation.
7:54 p.m.: Dylan Robert Meadows, 24, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
8:38 p.m.: Christopher Michael Mozingo, 18, Greensburg, was arrested on the preliminary charge of minor in possession of alcohol.
Incidents
Jan. 31
3:37 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 500 block on N. Ohio Street.
4:12 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 500 block of 500 E. Washington Street
7:27 p.m.: Theft reported in the 7700 block of E. State Rd. 46.
Feb. 1
10:30 p.m. Fight reported in the 4300 block of Shady Lane.
Feb. 2
1:07 p.m.: Fight reported in the area of Briarwood and Carver.
Feb. 3
1:30 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 800 block of S. Boulevard Road.
Greensburg Police Department
Jan. 31
8:55 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 1400 block of W. Ashford Dr.
10:19 a.m.: Harassment reported in the 5800 block of N. CR 350 E.
3:37 p.m. Dispute reported in the 500 block of N. Ohio Street.
8:58 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 2100 block of N. Northgate Drive
Feb. 1
1:11 a.m.: Intoxicated driver reported in the 1000 block of W. Main Street.
12:01 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 1800 block of N. Greensburg Crossing.
5:11 p.m.: Theft reported in the 700 block of Greensburg Commons
10:34 p.m.: Intoxicated driver reported in the 700 block of N. Lincoln Street.
Feb. 2
3:38 a.m.: Intoxicated Driver reported in the area of SR 3 and Michigan Ave.
1:07 p.m.: Robbery reported in the area of Briarwood and Carver.
New Point Police
Feb. 1
10:30 p.m.: Fight reported in the 4300 block of E. Shady Lane
