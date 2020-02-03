Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Decatur County Sheriff’s Department

Arrests

Jan. 31

4:35 p.m.: Joseph M. Kimball, 41, Columbus, was arrested on a violation of probation.

Feb. 1

1:11 a.m.: Luke Joseph Langellier, 35, Columbus, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

2:48 p.m.: Richard Lee Tankersly, 40, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

3:22 p.m.: Amber Lynn Olds, 43, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

11:48 p.m.: David H. Rose, 43, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Feb. 2:

1:07 p.m.: Jonathon D. Johns, 44, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery causing moderate bodily injury and robbery.

7:45 p.m.: Jerica Lynn Meadows, 26, Greensburg, was arrested on a violation of probation.

7:54 p.m.: Dylan Robert Meadows, 24, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

8:38 p.m.: Christopher Michael Mozingo, 18, Greensburg, was arrested on the preliminary charge of minor in possession of alcohol.

Incidents

Jan. 31

3:37 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 500 block on N. Ohio Street.

4:12 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 500 block of 500 E. Washington Street

7:27 p.m.: Theft reported in the 7700 block of E. State Rd. 46.

Feb. 1

10:30 p.m. Fight reported in the 4300 block of Shady Lane.

Feb. 2

1:07 p.m.: Fight reported in the area of Briarwood and Carver.

Feb. 3

1:30 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 800 block of S. Boulevard Road.

Greensburg Police Department

Jan. 31

8:55 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 1400 block of W. Ashford Dr.

10:19 a.m.: Harassment reported in the 5800 block of N. CR 350 E.

3:37 p.m. Dispute reported in the 500 block of N. Ohio Street.

8:58 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 2100 block of N. Northgate Drive

Feb. 1

1:11 a.m.: Intoxicated driver reported in the 1000 block of W. Main Street.

12:01 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 1800 block of N. Greensburg Crossing.

5:11 p.m.: Theft reported in the 700 block of Greensburg Commons

10:34 p.m.: Intoxicated driver reported in the 700 block of N. Lincoln Street.

Feb. 2

3:38 a.m.: Intoxicated Driver reported in the area of SR 3 and Michigan Ave.

1:07 p.m.: Robbery reported in the area of Briarwood and Carver.

New Point Police

Feb. 1

10:30 p.m.: Fight reported in the 4300 block of E. Shady Lane

Tags

