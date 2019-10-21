Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
Oct. 18
12:21 p.m. Timothy McVey, 43, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
5:10 p.m. Larry Hendricks, 46, Greensburg, was arrested on an out of county warrant.
8:21 p.m. Lisa Abplanalp, 49, Westport, was arrested in the 200 block of E. Main Street on a preliminary charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Oct. 19
2:23 p.m. Amber Creekmore, 32, Shelbyville, was arrested in the Greensburg Commons Shopping Center on a preliminary charge of theft.
10:40 p.m. Michael Ruble, 19, Greensburg, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
10:57 p.m. Tyler Martin, 28, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Oct. 20
12:07 a.m. Consuela Leyva, 25, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
10:54 p.m. Brian Hillebrand, 44, Milroy, was arrested on State Road 3 and I-74 on the preliminary charges of maintaining a common nuisance, possession of cocaine/narcotics, operating with schedule I or schedule II controlled substances, operating while intoxicated and endangerment.
10:54 p.m. Merrissa Thacker, 32, Greensburg, was arrested on State Road 3 and I-74 on the preliminary charges of visiting a common nuisance and possession of cocaine/narcotics.
Oct. 21
3:17 a.m. Jesse Pennington, 28, Greensburg was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Incidents
Oct. 18
10:34 a.m. Report of Fraud in the 3700 block of E. County Rd. 300 N.
10:37 a.m. Report of Threats/Intimidation in the 300 block of S. Ireland St.
1:09 p.m. Report of Fraud in the 3500 block of N. County Rd. 400 E.
Oct. 19
2:43 a.m. Report of an Attempted Break In in the 100 block of W. Oneida Trail
3:35 a.m. Report of a Suspicious Person/Vehicle on S. Lake McCoy/Boulevard
8:10 a.m. Death Investigation in the 6100 block of W. County Rd. 300 S.
7:58 p.m. Report of an Intoxicated person in the 100 block of W. McKee St.
Oct. 20
3:05 p.m. Report of Theft in the 7300 block of No. Old US Hwy 421
3:29 p.m. Report of Theft in the 500 block of N. Franklin St.
5:52 p.m. Report of Threats/Intimidation in the 5000 block of S. County Rd. 60 E.
8:37 p.m. Report of Theft in the 400 block of E. Harrison St. in St. Paul
Greensburg Police Department
Oct. 18
9:48 a.m. Report of Trespassing in the 700 block of W. Ninth St.
4:40 p.m. Drug Investigation in the 300 block of W. Scoby St.
9:48 p.m. Report of an Intoxicated Driver in the area of Moscow Rd./Veterans Way
Oct. 19
3:23 a.m. Report of a Suspicious Person/Vehicle in the area of Ireland and Washington
3:41 a.m. Report of an Intoxicated Driver in the 1500 block of N. Broadway St.
7:44 a.m. Report of a Suspicious Person/Vehicle in the 800 block of S. County Rd. 200 W.
11:30 a.m. Report of Theft in the 100 block of S. Franklin St.
2:23 p.m. Report of Theft in the Greensburg Commons Shopping Center
5:23 p.m. Report of Criminal Mischief in the 900 block on N. Anderson St.
7:58 p.m. Report of an Intoxicated Person in the 100 block of W. McKee St.
10:13 p.m. Report of a Disturbance in the 600 block of S. Ryle Dr.
Oct. 20
12:13 a.m. Report of a Suspicious Person/Vehicle in the 2000 block of N. Moscow Rd.
1:29 a.m. Drug Investigation in the block of 100 W. Walnut St.
2:30 a.m. Report of a Burglary in the 1900 block of N. Carver St.
3:05 p.m. Report of Theft in the 500 block of N. Franklin St.
3:45 p.m. Report of Trespassing in the 100 block of W. North St.
8:25 p.m. Report of a Suspicious Person/Vehicle in the 700 block of N. Lincoln St.
Westport Police Department
Oct. 19
6:54 p.m. Report of Criminal Mischief in the 400 block of W. Washington St.
