Arrests
Oct. 22
9:09 p.m. Davis Lawrence, 28, Greensburg was arrested in the 500 block of W. North Street on the preliminary charge of Auto Theft.
Oct. 23
12:45 a.m. Tara McVey, 35, Greensburg was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Incidents
Oct. 22
1:08 p.m. Death Investigation in the 10800 block of S. County Rd. 100 W.
Oct. 23
1:53 a.m. Report of Reckless Driving in the area of 421 and 280 E.
Greensburg Police Department
Oct. 22
8:49 a.m. Report of Fraud in the 200 block of S. Broadway St.
4:00 p.m. Report of Reckless Driving in the area of State Road 3 and Michigan Ave.
6:20 p.m. Report of Theft in the 500 block of N. Franklin St.
7:11 p.m. Report of Shots Fired in the 100 block of W. Sheridan St.
9:09 p.m. Report of Vehicle Theft in the 500 block of W. North St.
Westport Police Department
Oct. 22
12:57 p.m. Report of Theft in the 100 block of S. State Rd.
