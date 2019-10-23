Arrests

Oct. 22

9:09 p.m. Davis Lawrence, 28, Greensburg was arrested in the 500 block of W. North Street on the preliminary charge of Auto Theft.

Oct. 23

12:45 a.m. Tara McVey, 35, Greensburg was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Decatur County Sheriff’s Department

Incidents

Oct. 22

1:08 p.m. Death Investigation in the 10800 block of S. County Rd. 100 W.

Oct. 23

1:53 a.m. Report of Reckless Driving in the area of 421 and 280 E.

Greensburg Police Department

Oct. 22

8:49 a.m. Report of Fraud in the 200 block of S. Broadway St.

4:00 p.m. Report of Reckless Driving in the area of State Road 3 and Michigan Ave.

6:20 p.m. Report of Theft in the 500 block of N. Franklin St.

7:11 p.m. Report of Shots Fired in the 100 block of W. Sheridan St.

9:09 p.m. Report of Vehicle Theft in the 500 block of W. North St.

Westport Police Department

Oct. 22

12:57 p.m. Report of Theft in the 100 block of S. State Rd.

