Arrests
Oct. 24
3:51 p.m. Misty Bolden, 38, Waldron, was arrested on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.
3:54 p.m. Brian Byrd, 38, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Incidents
Oct. 24
6:52 a.m. Report of a suspicious person/vehicle in the area of 300 W. and 1100 S.
12:45 p.m. Report of a Civil Dispute in the 1300 block of S. County Rd. 850 W.
2:24 p.m. Report of reckless driving in the area of Michigan Ave. and 250 N.
6:04 p.m. Report of threats/intimidation in the 1200 block of S. Rounty Rd. 845 W.
8:52 p.m. Report of reckless driving in the 1400 block of S. County Rd. 850 E.
Greensburg Police Department
9:16 a.m. Report of a suspicious person/vehicle in the 100 block of S. Broadway St.
11:39 a.m. Report of a neighbor dispute in the 1300 block of N. Carver St.
2:01 p.m. Report of criminal mischief in the 200 block of S. East St.
5:24 p.m. Report of trespassing in the 100 block of W. Edgewater Dr.
8:07 p.m. Report of a suspicious person/vehicle in the area of 46 and 400 E.
10:01 p.m. Report of a suspicious person/vehcile in the 1600 block of N. Lincoln St.
