Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
Feb. 4
10:51 a.m.: Tara Carter, 43, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
1:59 p.m.: Denver Charles Hamilton, 24, Anderson, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
5:45 p.m.: Timothy William Sargent, 56, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of methamphetamine.
6:06 p.m.: Jessica Ann Stewart, 30, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery and disorderly conduct.
7:22 p.m.: Robert Guiterrez, 44, California, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
9:33 p.m.: Tina Renee Smith, 47, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
Incidents
Feb. 4
10:44 a.m.: Fraud reported in the 300 block of S. Ireland Street.
2:13 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 2000 block of South CR 800 East.
5:45 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 2000 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
Greensburg Police Department
Feb. 4
7:56 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.
4:49 p.m.: Theft reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.
6:06 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 500 block of W. First Street.
7:22 p.m.: Shots fired reported in the 2200 block of N. SR 3.
8:21 p.m.: Theft reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.
