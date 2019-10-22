Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
October 21
7:11 p.m. James Sizemore, 53, Osgood, was arrested in the 200 block of S. Broadway St. on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.
9:47 p.m. Cameron Evans, 28, Greensburg, was arrested in the 900 block of W. County Rd. 600 N. on the preliminary charges of Driving while suspended and identity deception.
Incidents
Oct. 21
7:25 a.m. Report of Reckless Driving in the area of 60 E. and 500 S.
10:59 a.m. Report of Reckless Driving in the area of 421 and 450 N.
2:17 p.m. Report of Theft in the 1500 block of W. Park Rd.
2:42 p.m. Report of Threats/Intimidation in the 6100 block of S. County Rd. 850 W.
3:44 p.m. Report of a missing juvenile in the 1200 block of S. County Rd. 845 W.
9:47 p.m. Report of Identity Theft in the area of 150 S. and 480 E.
Greensburg Police Department
Oct. 21
7:52 a.m. Report of a Vehicle Break-In in the 100 block of S. Michigan Ave.
1:44 p.m. Report of a Suspicious Person/Vehicle in the 300 block of S. East St.
2:25 p.m. Report of Theft in the 1200 block of N. Liberty Circle E.
3:23 p.m. Report of a Suspicious Person/Vehicle at Tractor Supply Company
3:30 p.m. Report of Reckless Driving in the area of 46 and 1050 W.
