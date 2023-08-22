Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Arrests
Aug. 18
11:18 a.m.: Nickalos Wayne Tucker, 32, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of dealing marijuana.
11:07 p.m.: Lewis Edward Suggs, 34, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Aug. 19
Midnight: Juan Pablo Hernandez, 37, Sunman, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while never obtaining a license, second offense.
2:48 a.m.: James C. Bailey, 51, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
5:11 p.m.: Ismael Aquino Ramirez, 32, address not listed, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
5:25 p.m.: Quinn A. Ramsey, 45, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.
10:44 p.m.: Alejandro Hernandez Martinez, 20, Flat Rock was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
11:17 p.m.: Kevin J. Pflum Jr., 45, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of being a habitual traffic violator.
10:33 p.m.: Eric Frank McIntosh, 18, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of providing a false indentity statement and interfering with public safety.
Aug. 20
12:43 a.m.: Brandon John Beihoff, 24, Estro, Florida, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
12:09 p.m.: Mathew D. Wood, 58, Shelbyville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Aug. 18
11:30 a.m.: Fire investigation reported at 345 S. East Street.
2:30 p.m.: Crash type unknown reported at 405 E. Freeland Road.
9:30 p.m.: Fire/gas leak reported at 480 E. Greensburg Commons.
Aug. 19
8:58 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 3209 E. Base Road.
12:18 p.m.: Brush fire reported on eastbound I-74 at the 138 milemarker.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.