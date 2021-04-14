Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
April 12
1:18 p.m.: Nathan Alan Smith, 23, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
April 13
9:21 p.m.: Leah C. Shields, 35, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Incidents
14:09:42 04/12/21 Battery 3172 N STATE RD 3; NORTH DECATUR HIGH SCHOOL, GREENSBURG.
19:43:32 04/12/21 Crash Pd 5538 N COUNTY RD 225 E, GREENSBURG.
07:05:38 04/13/21 Crash Pd 5869 S US HWY 421, GREENSBURG.
11:01:26 04/13/21 Crash Pd 300 S / 20 W, GREENSBURG.
21:15:02 04/13/21 Attmpt Break In 1252 S COUNTY RD 845 W, GREENSBURG.
21:54:31 04/13/21 Crash Pd 5500 N COUNTY RD 800 E, GREENSBURG.
Greensburg Police Dept.
13:30:46 04/12/21 Threats/Intimid 2755 N MICHIGAN AV; HONDA GATE B EMPLOYEE ENTRANCE, GREENSBURG.
17:42:47 04/12/21 Crash Pd 1225 N BROADWAY ST; KB SPECIALTY FOODS, GREENSBURG.
19:42:40 04/12/21 Threats/Intimid W CENTRAL / N JACKSON, GREENSBURG.
07:31:57 04/13/21 Crim Mischief 419 W NORTH ST, GREENSBURG.
08:31:50 04/13/21 Theft 101 S FRANKLIN ST, GREENSBURG.
12:17:33 04/13/21 Drugs / Invest 603 W MAIN ST, GREENSBURG.
13:28:18 04/13/21 Crash Pd 1001 N LINCOLN ST, GREENSBURG.
20:45:40 04/13/21 Counterfeit 1820 N LINCOLN ST; PAPA JOHNS / DOUBLE SUITE, GREENSBURG.
Rush Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
April 12
1:48 p.m.: Anthony Jerry Moore, 48, Metamora, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
3:25 p.m.: Cody York Watson, 31, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, and maintaining a common nuisance.
3:35 p.m.: Emilee Anne Childers, 31, Greenfield, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, and possession/use of a Legend drug.
April 13
11:20 a.m.: Gerald Duane Reed, 53, Columbus, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
1:49 p.m.: Brandon Clay Rose, 36, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery on a person less than 14 years of age and voyeurism.
Westport Marshal
23:01:20 04/13/21 Crash Pd 810 W MAIN ST, WESTPORT.
