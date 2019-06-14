Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
June 12
1:15 p.m.: Joseph Anthony Wilder, 31, Shelbyville, was arrested on an unspecified.
Incidents
June 12
8:28 a.m.: Death investigation reported in the 700 block of N. West Street.
2:59 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1200 block of E. Ind. 46.
4:26 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of E. Main Street, Westport.
9:10 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Ind. 3 and CR 700 S.
June 13
3:29 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 1500 block of W. Jordan Drive.
Greensburg Police Department
June 12
10:37 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 600 block of W. Central Avenue.
June 13
Westport Marshal
June 12
2:20 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 300 block of E. Sycamore Street.
4:26 p.m.: Domestic reported at Ind. 3 and W. Main Street.
Greensburg Fire Department
June 12
