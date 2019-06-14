Decatur County Sheriff’s Department

Arrests

June 12

1:15 p.m.: Joseph Anthony Wilder, 31, Shelbyville, was arrested on an unspecified.

Incidents

June 12

8:28 a.m.: Death investigation reported in the 700 block of N. West Street.

2:59 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1200 block of E. Ind. 46.

4:26 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of E. Main Street, Westport.

9:10 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Ind. 3 and CR 700 S.

June 13

3:29 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 1500 block of W. Jordan Drive.

Greensburg Police Department

June 12

8:28 a.m.: Death investigation reported in the 700 block of N. West Street.

10:37 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 600 block of W. Central Avenue.

June 13

3:29 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 1500 block of W. Jordan Drive.

Westport Marshal

June 12

2:20 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 300 block of E. Sycamore Street.

4:26 p.m.: Domestic reported at Ind. 3 and W. Main Street.

Greensburg Fire Department

June 12

8:28 a.m.: Death investigation reported in the 700 block of N. West Street.

Tags