Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
March 27
3:32 p.m.: Tonya Waynette Burke, 44, Bruseville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
March 29
2:56 p.m.: David Jay Goodwin, 30, Muncie, was arrested at Ind. 3 and Michigan on preliminary charges of deception, manufacturing/dealing meth, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, driving while suspended with a prior, and on an unspecified warrant.
2:56 p.m.: Kristen Lynn Goodwin, 37, Westport, was arrested at Ind. 3 and Michigan on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.
Incidents
March 27
5:08 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 400 block of S. East Street.
10:47 a.m.: Death investigation reported in the 1200 block of W. CR 1000 S.
3:17 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 8400 block of E. CR 200 S.
4:02 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 6800 block of N. Ind. 3.
7:57 p.m.: Shots fired reported in the 4300 block of S. CR 220 SW.
8:01 p.m.: Disturbance reported at CR 1050 W. and 1300 S.
March 28
2:45 p.m.: Fight reported in the 7800 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421.
4:22 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 2000 block of S. CR 60 SW.
March 29
7:24 a.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 700 block of N. Lincoln Street.
Greensburg Police Department
March 27
12:22 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 700 block of W. Briarwood Way.
6:43 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 300 block of S. East Street.
11:33 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 400 block of S. Broadway Street.
March 28
1:36 a.m.: Drug investigation reported at Ind. 3 and Carver.
10:10 a.m.: Theft reported in the 700 block of N. West Street.
4:46 p.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 1200 block of N. Anderson Street.
5:01 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 2700 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
9:09 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 2000 block of N. Moscow Road.
March 29
7:39 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 200 block of E. Central Avenue.
11:15 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 200 block of E. McKee Street.
