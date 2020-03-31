Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Decatur County Sheriff’s Department

Arrests

March 30

10:31 p.m.: Martin Luis Robbins, 18, Greensburg, was arrested at Brandt and Veterans Way on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement and minor in possession of alchol.

11:10 p.m.: Adam Lee Howard, 31, Greensburg, was arrested at Brandt and Veterans Way on a preliminary charge of possession of a Legend drug or precursor.

Incidents

March 30

3:23 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported at Harrison and Main in St. Paul.

11:10 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Brandt and Veterans Way.

March 31

Midnight: Disturbance reported in the 1400 block of S. CR 850 E.

Greensburg Police Department

March 30

1:25 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 600 block of N. Lincoln Street.

3:44 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 1500 block of S. Mill Crossing Drive.

7:37 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 300 block of E. Tenth Street.

10:31 p.m.: Pursuit reported at Brandt and Veterans Way.

11:20 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 500 block of S. Vine Street.

Greensburg Fire Department

March 30

7:37 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 300 block of E. Tenth Street.

