Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff's Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Decatur County Sheriff's Department

Arrests

March 31

2:29 p.m.: James D. Lenard III, 40, Charleston, Illinois, was arrested in the 600 block of S. Ireland Street on an unspecified warrant.

Incidents

March 31

8:35 a.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 8400 block of W. County Line Road.

10:31 a.m.: Theft reported in the 4500 block of W. CR 300 N.

5:21 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 6800 block of W. CR 700 N.

Greensburg Police Department

March 31

7:06 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported at Monfort and Hendricks.

12:37 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 200 block of W. North Street.

1:52 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 200 block of E. 10th Street.

2:39 p.m.: Counterfeit reported in the 900 block of W. Fourth Street.

3:54 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 1000 block of E. North Street.

4:45 p.m.: Theft reported in the 700 block of S. Ireland Street.

5:33 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 100 block of W. Washington Street.

6:26 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 500 block of S. Vine Street.

Greensburg Fire Department

March 31

5:33 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 100 block of W. Washington Street.

Millhousen Fire Department

March 31

8:35 a.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 8400 block of W. County Line Road.

2:22 p.m.: Controlled burn reported at CR 1000 S. and 20 W.

St. Paul Fire Department

March 31

6:41 p.m.: Brush fire reported at CR 700 N. and 580 W.

Westport Fire Department

April 1

2:17 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 10,000 block of N. CR 500 E.

Tags

Recommended for you