Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff's Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
March 31
2:29 p.m.: James D. Lenard III, 40, Charleston, Illinois, was arrested in the 600 block of S. Ireland Street on an unspecified warrant.
Incidents
March 31
8:35 a.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 8400 block of W. County Line Road.
10:31 a.m.: Theft reported in the 4500 block of W. CR 300 N.
5:21 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 6800 block of W. CR 700 N.
Greensburg Police Department
March 31
7:06 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported at Monfort and Hendricks.
12:37 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 200 block of W. North Street.
1:52 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 200 block of E. 10th Street.
2:39 p.m.: Counterfeit reported in the 900 block of W. Fourth Street.
3:54 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 1000 block of E. North Street.
4:45 p.m.: Theft reported in the 700 block of S. Ireland Street.
5:33 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 100 block of W. Washington Street.
6:26 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 500 block of S. Vine Street.
Greensburg Fire Department
March 31
5:33 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 100 block of W. Washington Street.
Millhousen Fire Department
March 31
8:35 a.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 8400 block of W. County Line Road.
2:22 p.m.: Controlled burn reported at CR 1000 S. and 20 W.
St. Paul Fire Department
March 31
6:41 p.m.: Brush fire reported at CR 700 N. and 580 W.
Westport Fire Department
April 1
2:17 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 10,000 block of N. CR 500 E.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.