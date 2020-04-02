Decatur County Sheriff's Department

Incidents

April 1

1:53 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 3300 block of S. CR 20 W.

6:51 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 6400 block of N. CR 600 W.

6:55 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 7200 block of E. CR 600 S.

7:19 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 200 block of E. Main Street, Westport.

April 2

2:57 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of E. Sycamore Street, Westport.

Greensburg Police Department

April 1

1:47 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 400 block of N. Monfort Street.

4:22 p.m.: Identity theft reported in the 900 block of W. Sheridan Street.

6:09 p.m.: Custody dispute reported in the 2000 block of N. Dogwood Court.

11:59 p.m.: Death investigation reported in the 200 block of S. Vine Street.

Westport Marshal

April 1

7:19 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 200 block of E. Main Street, Westport.

7:27 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 500 block of Deer Run, Westport.

Adams Fire Department

April 1

9:25 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 4400 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421.

