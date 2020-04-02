Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Incidents
April 1
1:53 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 3300 block of S. CR 20 W.
6:51 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 6400 block of N. CR 600 W.
6:55 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 7200 block of E. CR 600 S.
7:19 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 200 block of E. Main Street, Westport.
April 2
2:57 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of E. Sycamore Street, Westport.
Greensburg Police Department
April 1
1:47 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 400 block of N. Monfort Street.
4:22 p.m.: Identity theft reported in the 900 block of W. Sheridan Street.
6:09 p.m.: Custody dispute reported in the 2000 block of N. Dogwood Court.
11:59 p.m.: Death investigation reported in the 200 block of S. Vine Street.
Westport Marshal
April 1
7:19 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 200 block of E. Main Street, Westport.
7:27 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 500 block of Deer Run, Westport.
Adams Fire Department
April 1
9:25 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 4400 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421.
