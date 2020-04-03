Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
April 2
12:08 p.m.: Jeremy Michael Moore, 31, Somerset, Kentucky, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
9:13 p.m.: Adam R. Kitchens, 44, Greensburg, was arrested in the 300 block of S. Franklin Street on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
Incidents
April 2
11:03 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 6800 block of W. CR 700 N.
2:31 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 6100 block of E. CR 640 N.
Greensburg Police Department
April 2
9:13 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of S. Franklin Street.
10:01 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 600 block of N. Lincoln Street.
11:13 p.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 700 block of N. Lincoln Street.
Westport Marshal
April 2
12:44 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 2200 block of S. Water Plant Road.
Greensburg
Fire Department
April 2
9:49 p.m.: Illegal burn reported at Carver and Washington.
Letts Fire Department
April 2
9:47 a.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 9500 block of W. CR 850 S.
