Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Decatur County Sheriff’s Department

Arrests

April 2

12:08 p.m.: Jeremy Michael Moore, 31, Somerset, Kentucky, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

9:13 p.m.: Adam R. Kitchens, 44, Greensburg, was arrested in the 300 block of S. Franklin Street on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.

Incidents

April 2

11:03 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 6800 block of W. CR 700 N.

2:31 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 6100 block of E. CR 640 N.

Greensburg Police Department

April 2

9:13 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of S. Franklin Street.

10:01 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 600 block of N. Lincoln Street.

11:13 p.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 700 block of N. Lincoln Street.

Westport Marshal

April 2

12:44 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 2200 block of S. Water Plant Road.

Greensburg

Fire Department

April 2

9:49 p.m.: Illegal burn reported at Carver and Washington.

Letts Fire Department

April 2

9:47 a.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 9500 block of W. CR 850 S.

Tags

Recommended for you